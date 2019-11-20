WASHINGTON — Northrop Grumman opened its first office in Poland, in the heart of Warsaw, Nov. 19 primarily to support its first foreign customer of its air-and-missile defense command and control system that has yet to be fielded by the U.S. Army.

“Poland will be the first allied nation to acquire the [Integrated Air-and-Missile Defense Battle Command System] IBCS and will field it nearly concurrently with the U.S. Army, meaning Poland will get the latest technology and innovative product,” U.S. Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher said at a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new 12,000 square feet of office space.

“The Polish government selected Northrop Grumman’s state-of-the-art [IBCS] to serve as the centerpiece of the country’s modernization strategy for air-and-missile defense capability and has the largest installed base of the Northrop Grumman MK44 Bushmaster Chain Gun worldwide,” according to a company statement.

“The office in Warsaw will enhance progress on the WISLA medium range air-and-missile defense program and other efforts with Poland’s government and industries, and will serve as the company’s Poland headquarters,” the statement adds.

It’s been a long road for Poland’s Wisla acquisition, which has experienced minor and major hiccups from the very beginning. The government raced to acquire a missile defense system shortly after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. But it wouldn’t be until 2018 when Poland and the U.S. government finally solidified the deal to procure Patriot as that system.

Yet the deal only covers the purchase of the first two systems, which will be the current variant available for foreign military sale but will include IBCS.

There were many times where those following the possible procurement thought it would fall through. Poland first selected Patriot in 2014, but with a change in government, the new president wanted to take another look at the options available for a medium-range system.

Poland’s plan to buy Patriot headed toward derailment? Poland’s plan to buy Patriot air-and-missile defense systems from the U.S. Army could be headed toward derailment following recent discussions between the two governments on how much technology can actually be shared with Poland and when the Eastern European country can expect delivery of the systems it wants.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

The government ultimately settled on Patriot, but caught industry off guard when it said it wanted to incorporate IBCS, which seemed like an impossible request.

IBCS’ initial operational capability has been delayed, but Northrop has said it has a way to offer a version of the system for Poland’s Patriots sooner. And a Yockey waiver, which is needed to sell components that have yet to complete Pentagon testing, was granted for Poland to procure the system ahead of the U.S. Army.

The system is headed toward a critical U.S. Army-led limited user test in 2020 that is essentially a redo after the system was unsuccessful in its first attempt at entering production in 2016. Problems in the first LUT caused the Army to rebaseline the program.

US Army anti-missile command system’s initial capability delayed four years There were foggy and subtle signs the Army’s key future anti-missile command-and-control system’s schedule was slipping, but the service’s fiscal 2018 budget request is now showing the initial operational capability of the program is delayed by four years.

The Poles also wanted 360-degree detection capability, which the current Patriot lacks. Poland plans to procure 360-degree radars for the Wisla program later once the U.S. Army has chosen a new radar for its own IAMD system. After many years of hand-wringing over how and when to procure a new radar, the U.S. Army has finally chosen Raytheon to provide a new one for the IAMD system and offers some clarity on how the Polish system might take shape.

The country also slowed the procurement process to go through painstaking offset negotiations to ensure those met legal requirements as well as goals the government had set for the program. The country wanted at least 50 percent domestic industrial participation.

Former Polish defense minister presses for answers on fate of US Patriot buy Is the Patriot air-and-missile defense system buy in Poland in danger of tanking after the delivery of the first two batteries? A former Polish defense minister is demanding answers.

Delivery for the first two batteries is expected in 2022, but there is concern that the country may delay until 2026 or outright cancel the second phase of the Wisla program where major capabilities were planned to be implemented in a subsequent six batteries. The first two batteries would be retrofitted with the capabilities added later.