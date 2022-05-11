Modern Day Marine
VIDEOS

Modern Day Marine 2019 wrap-up

From mega-drones to exoskeletons, have a look at highlights from Marine Corps Times' coverage of the 2019 Modern Day Marine expo in Quantico, Virginia.
More Videos
More Stories
How digital natives will change the Marine Corps
The Marine of 2030 will be born into the age of the Internet of Things and raised with drones and virtual reality goggles at home — making the commandant comfortable they’ll be able to take on additional tasks and manage a battlefield swirling with information.
By
Load More
Trending Now
Featured Video