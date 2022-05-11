Modern Day Marine

The commandant wants a Concept for 21st Century Amphibious Operations by the end of the year, after earlier Force Design 2030 modernization efforts have focused on stand-in forces operating as smaller units on smaller vessels.
The Marine of 2030 will be born into the age of the Internet of Things and raised with drones and virtual reality goggles at home — making the commandant comfortable they’ll be able to take on additional tasks and manage a battlefield swirling with information.
The Marine Corps wants to create the capability for all aircraft types — manned and unmanned — to contribute to a network that can gather and disseminate everything from voice to target-quality data in real time to forces in the air, on the ground or at sea.
The Marines this month declared initial operational capability for its CH-53K King Stallion, after the heavy lift helo demonstrated not only its operational performance but the maturity of its training and logistics programs as well.
The expeditionary warfare community is eyeing ways to bring all its forces to bear in future operations, with exercises combining Marines with special operations forces, mine countermeasures sailors and Seabees.