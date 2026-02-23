Sections
Air Warfare
Land
Naval
Space
Cyber
C4ISR
Pentagon
Congress
Global
Video
Thought Leadership
Air Warfare
Land
Naval
Pentagon
Congress
Budget
Cyber
C4ISR
Space
Training & Sim
Unmanned
Global
Asia Pacific
Europe
Mideast Africa
The Americas
Industry
MilTech
Interviews
Opinion
Top 100 Companies
Video
Defense News Weekly
Money Minute
Outlook
Press Releases
Thought Leadership
Whitepapers & eBooks
DSDs & SMRs
Webcasts
Events
Newsletters
Events Calendar
Early Bird Brief
Digital Edition
Leaders look to new methods to retain Navy talent | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.24.26
Leaders look to new methods to retain Navy talent | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.24.26
Updated promotion avenues, flexibility in duty station choices and less time at sea are all on the table as the Navy looks to keep good sailors in uniform.
20 hours ago
Quality-of-life improvements crucial for recruiting, keeping younger sailors, leaders say
How to Build Savings When You’re Just Starting Out — Money Minute
More choice, more flexibility: Navy works to retain talent and improve service
India buys fighter jets and Lockheed Martin unveils the ‘Lamprey’ | Defense Dollars
Lifting more with lighter drones: DARPA’s challenge | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.17.26
Decode Your College Aid Offer in 60 Seconds — Money Minute
Do you owe taxes on your ‘Warrior Dividend’?
Can ‘garage innovators’ transform military drone resupply? DARPA hopes so
DARPA’s $6.5 million drone resupply challenge: lift more with less
Inside Cummins’ Role in Europe’s Defense Push
Air Force leaders chart improvements to comms, readiness | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.10.26
Secure Your Finances Before You Deploy — Money Minute
The Golden Dome boom and advances in interceptors | Defense Dollars
Hot optics: Check out the latest sights from SHOT Show 2026
Inside a new submarine engine production plant | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.3.26
Massive US Air Force warplane movements in Bulgaria raise stakes for Iran talks
SpaceX and Blue Origin abruptly shift priorities amid US Golden Dome push
Danish military evacuates US submariner who needed urgent medical care off Greenland
Estonia begins buying hundreds of pop-up bunkers to fortify border with Russia
US Navy taps Fincantieri to build Marine Corps landing vessels