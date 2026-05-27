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Pentagon boosts box that makes water from the air
Pentagon boosts box that makes water from the air
WaterCube maker Genesis Systems says the Pentagon opened $10.5 million for units to purchase water-making tech following surprise combat test in the Middle East
4 hours ago
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