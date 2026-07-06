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The Medal of Honor and veteran transition assistance | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.7.26
The Medal of Honor and veteran transition assistance | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.7.26
Two Marines and one soldier were recently awarded the MOH. One foundation seeks to help vets with MMA training. Those stories and more on this week's episode.
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