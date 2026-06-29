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GWOT Memorial group open to design changes | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.30.26
GWOT Memorial group open to design changes | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.30.26
The president of the GWOT Memorial Foundation says he’s taking feedback on the installation’s design. Plus, foam drones and a throwable 360-degree camera.
31 hours ago
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