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Navy Reserve retention bonuses on the rise | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 8.7.26
Navy Reserve retention bonuses on the rise | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 8.7.26
The Navy ups the ante for recruiting and retaining Reserve sailors, and a service medal is revived by the Pentagon. Plus, a tour of a military museum.
4 hours ago
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