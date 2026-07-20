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Are changes coming to veterans’ benefits? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.21.26
Are changes coming to veterans’ benefits? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.21.26
A leader at the center of Congress’ efforts to revamp some veterans’ benefits weighs in on the changes. Plus, testosterone tests for troops.
10 hours ago
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