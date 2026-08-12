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See which design won DARPA’s challenge to make a drone that can carry four times its own weight
See which design won DARPA’s challenge to make a drone that can carry four times its own weight
Looking for innovation in the small drone field, DARPA offers up millions in prize money in the Lift Challenge. See which design won.
2 days ago
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