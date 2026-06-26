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F-35 program chief says growth has outpaced sustainability for joint fighters
F-35 program chief says growth has outpaced sustainability for joint fighters
"We didn't put enough parts and pieces on the shelf," Lt. Gen. Gregory L. Masiello told a Senate subcommittee in a recent hearing.
4 hours ago
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