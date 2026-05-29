Nearly half a million Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since 2022 — a death toll exceeding total American losses in World War II — the head of Britain’s top intelligence agency said Wednesday, relaying one of the highest fatality figures any Western government has put on Russia’s war in Ukraine yet.

Russia is now losing roughly 1,000 troops a day in killed and wounded along the front, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

Western officials are reaching a consensus that Ukraine has gained a serious edge on the battlefield for the first time in years as Russia struggles to break through Ukraine’s multilayer air defense or stand up to Kyiv’s growing arsenal and strengthening counteroffensive.

“[Russian President Vladimir] Putin is going backwards on the battlefield, with new intelligence showing that almost half a million Russian soldiers have been killed since the conflict began,” the UK’s GCHQ intelligence director Anne Keast-Butler said Wednesday.

Until now, Western governments have hedged on Russia’s total losses, citing only a combined killed-and-wounded of around 1.2 million by late 2025.

The new figure recasts that picture: If nearly half a million Russian troops are dead, hundreds of thousands more are almost certainly wounded — and Moscow’s real casualty cost is far steeper.

The disclosure hardens a growing consensus: Russia is on its heels for the first time since the war’s opening months.

Russian battlefield gains are “approaching net zero” as Ukrainian forces are beginning to break out of the positional warfare that has gripped the front since 2023, the Institute for the Study of War concluded this week, after Russia lost 116 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in April — the first net territorial loss in 20 months.

“This should now be regarded as an official estimate given its source,” Michael Clarke, former director-general of the Royal United Services Institute, told CBS News.

The real toll “might well be higher” because Russian forces are “so neglectful of their front line wounded,” Clarke said.

The figure broadly tracks an earlier Dutch military intelligence assessment that put Russian “permanent losses” at roughly 1.2 million, including more than 500,000 killed.

It runs well above the floor that independent Russian investigators have documented: more than 108,000 Russian war dead individually named through open-source reporting and an extrapolated minimum of around 350,000, according to Meduza.

U.S. intelligence agencies have not publicly endorsed a Russian fatality-specific estimate of their own, but the Office of the Director of National Intelligence assessed in March 2025 that Russia had suffered more than 750,000 killed and wounded.

Britain’s new estimate, covering only the dead, suggests Russia’s total casualty bill now runs far higher than either U.S. assessment noted.

Ukraine’s General Staff has put cumulative Russian losses higher still, at roughly 1.36 million killed and wounded.

The Russian casualty count came up during a broader discussion about Russian hybrid operations targeting the UK, including cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, sabotage attempts and efforts to smuggle Western technology to Moscow’s defense industry, according to British intelligence.

GCHQ is “working tirelessly with intelligence and defence partners to degrade and reduce the Russian threat,” Keast-Butler said.

For now, Moscow is replacing those losses through a recruiting machine built on cash signing bonuses, prisoner conscription and waves of North Korean troops dispatched by Pyongyang to backstop the front, allowing Putin to avoid the politically costly second mobilization wave that destabilized his rule in late 2022, experts have said.

Despite the toll, Russian forces remain on the offensive across Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia and continue to fire massed missile-and-drone salvos at Ukrainian cities, with Moscow recently warning foreign diplomats to leave Kyiv ahead of what it called “systemic and sustained” strikes on decision-making centers.

But the trade is becoming visibly unfavorable.

Russia ground its way through more than a year of combat to capture Pokrovsk in late 2025, an advance the Center for Strategic and International Studies assessed was slower than Allied progress at the Battle of the Somme.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier this month that Russia is losing roughly five soldiers for every Ukrainian casualty — a ratio that, if accurate, suggests the Kremlin is paying far more per square mile of captured ground than during any earlier phase of the more than four-year war.

“The Ukrainian armed forces are the strongest, most powerful armed forces in all of Europe,” Rubio said earlier this month.