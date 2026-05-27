ROME — The International Test Pilot School (ITPS) in Canada has signed to buy up to 12 M-346 trainer jets from Leonardo, the Italian firm said on Tuesday.

The privately run school for fighter pilots in Ontario will acquire six jets with options for another six, with deliveries due to start in 2029, Leonardo said.

The school has chosen the Block 20 version of the platform, which features a new cockpit with a Large Area Display designed to train pilots to fly 5th-generation aircraft like the F-35.

The ITPS currently trains pilots on the Aero Vodochody L-39 and is working with over ten air forces to provide advanced jet training, ITPS Executive Chairman Giorgio Clementi said.

The M-346 has now flown over 160,000 hours with over 160 aircraft sold to date.

The aircraft originated as a pure trainer jet which has been sold to Italy, the Republic of Singapore, Israel, Poland, Qatar and Greece.

Its more recent trainer-light fighter version has been sold to Indonesia, Turkmenistan, Austria and Nigeria.

The fighter version boasts seven external hard points able to integrate air-to-air and air-to-surface munitions and targeting pods linked to Helmet Mounted Displays.

Leonardo is also seeking to sell the trainer to the U.S. Navy and has teamed with Textron to offer an American-built version.

The Navy is seeking to replace its fleet of Boeing T-45 Goshawks.

Tom Kington is the Italy correspondent for Defense News.