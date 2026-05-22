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Stars of the new D-Day movie ‘Pressure’ talk about film
Stars of the new D-Day movie ‘Pressure’ talk about film
Actor Andrew Scott gives insight on playing a pivotal meteorologist in the hours leading up to D-Day, as ‘Pressure’ debuts in theaters.
7 hours ago
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