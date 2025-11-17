Sections
Wounded Navy SEAL Jason Redman on how to move veterans forward
Wounded Navy SEAL Jason Redman on how to move veterans forward
Retired Navy SEAL and motivational speaker Jason Redman walks through ways vets need to find purpose after service and how his group TurboVets is trying to help
19 hours ago
Insight into Marines’ experiences, and groups helping vets | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.15.
Sebastian Junger outlines Marines’ experience in new Netflix series ‘Marines’
Harnessing the healing power of dogs for veterans in need
A look into the future of Army technology | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.8.25
Smart Holiday Spending for Those Who Serve — Money Minute
New tech, new weapons, new Army — how to move a force forward
You can’t fight without supplies — a look at a changing Materiel Command
Outlining updates to the Army’s missile defense strategy
Army aviation changes and AI developments | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.1.25
Defeating drone swarms with smarter, faster, and more autonomous systems
Driving defense innovation through agility, affordability, and modular design
Pelican strengthens its legacy with smarter, more agile protection
Goal-Based Saving: A Blueprint for Your Financial Future — Money Minute
Building smarter defense systems through partnership and digital transformation
Persistent Systems delivers backbone connectivity for next-gen command and control
Watch the US Air Force load inert nuclear bombs in F-35 for tests
Here are the major defense programs backed in shutdown-ending deal
How cartels are adopting drone tactics from Ukraine
US arms deal still up in the air after Hegseth visit to Vietnam
Poland sends forces to probe Ukraine rail link blown up in ‘sabotage’