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How much can you lift? Military Sealift Command takes lessons from Iran war
How much can you lift? Military Sealift Command takes lessons from Iran war
Facing issues in supply lines with an enemy as sophisticated as Iran, the Military Sealift Command is fast learning lessons in contested logistics.
8 hours ago
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