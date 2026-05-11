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Say hello to this lightweight autonomous surface vessel
Say hello to this lightweight autonomous surface vessel
Looking to offer defense and civilian organizations a new way to map and search waterways, EvoLogics shows off the Sonobot 5.
25 hours ago
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