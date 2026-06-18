Sections
Search
Sections
Sections
Air Warfare
Land
Naval
Space
Cyber
Opens in new window
C4ISR
Opens in new window
Pentagon
Congress
Global
Video
Thought Leadership
Search
Close
Subscribe Now
Air Warfare
Land
Naval
Pentagon
Congress
Show Congress sub sections
Budget
Cyber
Opens in new window
C4ISR
Opens in new window
Space
Training & Sim
Unmanned
Global
Show Global sub sections
Asia Pacific
Europe
Mideast Africa
The Americas
Industry
Show Industry sub sections
MilTech
Interviews
Opinion
Top 100 Companies
Video
Show Video sub sections
Defense News Weekly
Money Minute
Outlook
Press Releases
Thought Leadership
Show Thought Leadership sub sections
Whitepapers & eBooks
Opens in new window
DSDs & SMRs
Opens in new window
Webcasts
Opens in new window
Events
Opens in new window
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Events Calendar
Native
Early Bird Brief
Digital Edition
Opens in new window
Air Force selects General Atomics, Anduril, for production contracts on drone wingmen
Air Force selects General Atomics, Anduril, for production contracts on drone wingmen
The Air Force moves ahead with two companies for airframes and six more for software development of collaborative combat aircraft.
8 hours ago
Latest Videos
Inside Red Cat's Vision for Multi-Domain Warfare
General Atomics Unveils Long-Range Fires and Low-Cost Interceptors
Hegseth talks 'NATO 3.0' and global force posture after G7 summit
Underwater special forces gear and long-range JDAMs | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.16.26
College Budgeting With the GI Bill — Money Minute
Taking a defense company through an IPO in the modern era | Defense Dollars
Shield AI shows off the X-BAT, and Boeing tests a long-range JDAM
A personal periscope for special forces divers?
More new tech and gear from Modern Day Marine | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.9.26
Stay on target, even in rough seas with this remote-controlled weapon station from Sig Sauer
Belt-fed firepower the size of your M4
New counter-UAS tech - Kongsberg brings new capabilities to existing weapon systems
Best and worst states for military retirees?
What’s Driving Your Credit Card Interest Rate — Money Minute
Game-changing new tech emerges for troops and commands | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.2.26
Check out a hydrofoil drone that takes off and lands on the water
Trending Now
Size matters: KNDS pitches long-barreled artillery for 60-kilometer base range
Read the 14-point memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran
Australia forges ahead with 155mm ammo production
Poland weighs joining X-BAT autonomous vertical-takeoff fighter program
Ukraine’s demand for tiny drone laser-targeting systems spurs new product launches