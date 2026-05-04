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Autonomy to rule the seas? Retired admiral provides analysis
Autonomy to rule the seas? Retired admiral provides analysis
The Center for Maritime Strategy’s Jamie Foggo sits down with Defense News’ J.D. Simkins to talk about the increasing role of unmanned platforms in the Navy.
7 hours ago
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