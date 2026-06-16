WARSAW, Poland — Several European companies are promoting their laser solutions for unmanned aerial vehicles at this year’s Eurosatory exhibition in Paris, seeking to a fill critical technology gap for Ukraine’s defense.

Lithuania’s Aktyvus Photonics has announced it is tripling the production of its ultra-compact UAV laser-designation systems this year, using its 2025 profits to expand operations. As Ukraine’s front lines rely on small drones, and the laser systems that guide the Ukrainian military’s missiles are predominantly heavy and expensive, the company has developed a system that fits in a hand and weighs 200 grams, according to company representatives.

“Our laser components are supplied to defense integrators and contractors across NATO-allied Europe. As we are a Lithuanian company on NATO’s eastern flank, the Baltic region is a natural focus for us — both geographically and strategically, given the security environment here,” Laurynas Šatas, the CEO of Aktyvus Photonics, told Defense News. “Our technology is also present in Ukraine, where real battlefield conditions have tested and validated what we build.”

Estonian company Threod Systems continues to expand its range of drone launchers and UAVs that are also employed in Ukraine’s combat against the Russian invasion. At this year’s Eurosatory, the producer is unveiling its Eos D ISTAR, a new-generation smallvertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone.

The solution combines a lightweight aircraft with a high-capability sensor system “to bring laser designation and reconnaissance capability into a lightweight unmanned aircraft system,” the Estonian company said in a statement.

“Laser designation itself is not a new capability, but a precision-support function should not be limited to larger systems or unmanned platforms,” said Arno Vaik, the CEO of Threod Systems. “Our focus has been to bring that capability into a smaller VTOL UAS that tactical units can deploy and operate significantly more easily.”

Threod Systems has used feedback from operators in Ukraine, where the company runs a training center, to enhance the software algorithms and operating procedures for its craft. The gear’s combat experience has facilitated exports to 27 countries, including 14 NATO member states, according to data from Threod Systems.

Jaroslaw Adamowski is the Poland correspondent for Defense News.