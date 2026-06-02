Est. 1986  •  40 Years of Defense Coverage

Four Decades.
One Mission.

Since 1986, Defense News has been the authoritative voice for the world's defense decision-makers. For 40 years we have tracked every war, every weapon, every watershed moment that shaped the force we have today.

YEAR1986
Goldwater-Nichols rewires the Pentagon
Goldwater-Nichols rewires the Pentagon
The most sweeping DoD reform since 1947 restructures command — the same year Defense News is founded.
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Signed into law on October 1, 1986, the Goldwater-Nichols Act overhauled the U.S. military command structure, elevating the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs as principal military adviser. It was born of hard lessons from the failed Iran hostage rescue and coordination failures in Grenada.
Why it mattersEvery joint operation since — from Desert Storm to today — flows directly from this legislation's command architecture.
YEAR1989
The Cold War ends — strategy starts over
The Cold War ends — strategy starts over
The Berlin Wall falls. The Soviet Union dissolves. The adversary that defined 40 years of American defense simply ceases to exist.
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November 9, 1989: the Wall falls. Two years later, the Soviet Union dissolves. The defense enterprise organized around nuclear deterrence suddenly had no peer to deter. Budgets shrank. Force structure changed. But the resulting strategic vacuum produced more instability, not less.
Why it mattersThe collapse of the Soviet Union forced a wholesale rethinking of American defense strategy — and revealed how deeply every assumption about force structure, budgets, and alliances had been built around a single adversary.
YEAR1991
Desert Storm: precision warfare arrives
Desert Storm: precision warfare arrives
100 hours of ground combat. 42 days of air power. The 'first space war' changes everything defense planners thought they knew.
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Iraq invaded Kuwait on August 2, 1990. The U.S.-led coalition launched air operations on January 16, 1991, and Kuwait was liberated by February 28. GPS-guided munitions, stealth aircraft, and real-time satellite intelligence performed beyond expectations. The revolution in military affairs stopped being theoretical.
Why it mattersDesert Storm fundamentally reshaped how the U.S. military thought about warfare — validating precision strike, joint operations, and the integration of space-based assets in ways that would define American defense investment for decades.
YEAR1993
Black Hawk Down: the cost of urban war
Black Hawk Down: the cost of urban war
Mogadishu's 15-hour battle kills 18 Americans and forces a brutal reckoning with the limits of technology in complex environments.
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October 3–4, 1993: Army Rangers and Delta Force operators fought through Mogadishu in a battle that exposed every gap in force protection, rules of engagement, and political will for costly interventions. The U.S. withdrew. The lessons were quietly shelved — and then relearned at terrible cost in Iraq.
Why it mattersThe failures of Mogadishu directly shaped MRAP requirements, force protection doctrine, and the debate over expeditionary commitment that continues today.
YEAR1996
The great defense merger wave
The great defense merger wave
The Pentagon's 'Last Supper' collapses dozens of prime contractors into five mega-primes that still define the industrial base.
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Deputy Defense Secretary Bill Perry's 1993 meeting set off a decade of aggressive consolidation. Lockheed merged with Martin Marietta. Boeing absorbed McDonnell Douglas. Northrop merged with Grumman. By 2000, roughly 50 major prime contractors had become fewer than five.
Why it mattersThe consolidation reshaped the relationship between the Pentagon and industry for a generation — concentrating capability and production in fewer hands, with lasting consequences for competition, pricing, and surge capacity.
YEAR2001
September 11 and the long wars begin
September 11 and the long wars begin
The attacks reshape national security from the ground up — and launch two decades of counterterrorism operations that define a generation.
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The September 11 attacks triggered the largest reorganization of U.S. national security since 1947. DHS, the DNI, U.S. Northern Command, and a massive expansion of special operations and intelligence capabilities followed. On October 7, 2001, Operation Enduring Freedom began in Afghanistan.
Why it mattersThe attacks reshaped the U.S. national security apparatus more fundamentally than any event since World War II — transforming military priorities, intelligence structures, and the legal frameworks governing the use of force.
YEAR2003
Iraq and the counterinsurgency era
Iraq and the counterinsurgency era
21 days of conventional victory yields a decade-long irregular war that rewrites ground combat doctrine from scratch.
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The March 2003 invasion removed Saddam's regime in three weeks. What followed consumed the U.S. military for a decade. MRAPs bypassed normal acquisition entirely. The Army rewrote its capstone doctrine. ISR expanded at unprecedented pace.
Why it mattersThe COIN era produced foundational SOF, ISR, and precision strike capabilities — but also a generation-long distraction from conventional warfighting readiness.
YEAR2007
The surge and the doctrine reckoning
The surge and the doctrine reckoning
30,000 additional troops. A rewritten playbook. Gen. Petraeus's COIN doctrine becomes the defining strategic debate of its era.
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The 2007 surge of approximately 30,000 additional troops into Iraq, paired with Gen. Petraeus's revised counterinsurgency doctrine (FM 3-24), marked a watershed in how the U.S. military conceptualized stability operations. It became the central case study for a generation of defense thinkers.
Why it mattersThe surge produced a generation of combat-tested leaders and crystallized the central strategic debate of the era: whether American military power could stabilize societies, not just defeat armies.
YEAR2010
Stuxnet crosses the line — cyber becomes kinetic
Stuxnet crosses the line — cyber becomes kinetic
A software weapon physically destroys Iranian centrifuges. Cyberspace is no longer just a network — it's a warfighting domain.
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The Stuxnet worm, discovered in 2010 and widely attributed to a U.S.-Israeli operation, manipulated industrial control systems to physically destroy uranium enrichment centrifuges at Natanz. It was the first publicly known use of a cyber weapon to cause physical destruction. The same year, U.S. Cyber Command was established.
Why it mattersStuxnet established that software could be a weapon capable of physical destruction — and forced every major military to reckon with the offensive and defensive implications of operating in cyberspace.
YEAR2011
The bin Laden raid and the drone age
The bin Laden raid and the drone age
SEAL Team 6 validates the precision raid model. Armed drones become America's defining counterterrorism instrument.
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The May 2, 2011, killing of Osama bin Laden validated a decade of investment in SOF and intelligence integration. Simultaneously, armed drone operations expanded dramatically — Predators and Reapers flying persistent strikes across multiple theaters. Over 20,000 UAVs entered DoD's inventory after Afghanistan began.
Why it mattersThe raid validated years of investment in clandestine SOF capability and intelligence integration — and the simultaneous rise of armed drones fundamentally changed what persistent lethal presence could mean for a military force.
YEAR2014
Russia seizes Crimea — great power competition returns
Russia seizes Crimea — great power competition returns
Europe is no longer safe. NATO's eastern flank matters again, and two decades of COIN optimization faces a hard reckoning.
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Russia's annexation of Crimea in February–March 2014 shattered the assumption that Europe had escaped great power territorial conflict. NATO's eastern flank suddenly demanded resources. The U.S. military scrambled to rebuild conventional warfighting readiness — air defense, armored formations, long-range fires, and electronic warfare.
Why it mattersThe 2014 strategic shock is the direct ancestor of the 2022 invasion — and it set the urgency behind the 2018 NDS that formally named China and Russia as competitors.
YEAR2018
The 2018 NDS names the new era
The 2018 NDS names the new era
China and Russia are named strategic competitors. The counterterrorism era officially ends. Great power competition begins.
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The 2018 National Defense Strategy, issued under Secretary Mattis, formally ended counterterrorism primacy and redirected the entire U.S. defense enterprise — from R&D to force structure to basing — toward long-term great power competition and multi-domain operations.
Why it mattersThe 2018 NDS accelerated the Pentagon’s shift toward great power competition — sharpening the focus behind programs like NGAD, hypersonics, JADC2, and the Pacific posture debate.
YEAR2019
Space Force: the sixth branch is born
Space Force: the sixth branch is born
The first new U.S. military branch since 1947 formalizes the reality that space is a contested warfighting domain.
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On December 20, 2019, the National Defense Authorization Act established the U.S. Space Force — the first new branch since the Air Force in 1947. China and Russia had developed anti-satellite weapons, directed energy, and electronic warfare targeting U.S. space assets.
Why it mattersThe establishment of the Space Force formalized what warfighters had known for years: that GPS, missile warning, and satellite communications were no longer background infrastructure — they were contested warfighting assets.
YEAR2022
Ukraine resets modern warfare
Ukraine resets modern warfare
The largest land war in Europe since 1945 simultaneously validates and overturns decades of carefully held defense assumptions.
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Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 produced armored formations, combined arms, contested airspace, and industrial-scale artillery — alongside loitering munitions, drone swarms, commercial satellite imagery, and real-time social media battlespace.
Why it mattersUkraine is the live stress test of every defense investment made since the Cold War — and the results are simultaneously rewriting procurement, doctrine, and industrial policy.
YEAR2025
AI enters the kill chain
AI enters the kill chain
Machine-assisted targeting and autonomous systems move from experimental programs to operational reality.
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Building on Project Maven (2017) and accelerated by Ukraine and Gaza, AI-assisted targeting, autonomous ISR platforms, and machine-speed cyber operations moved from labs to operational deployment by 2023–2024. DoD's Replicator initiative sought to field thousands of small autonomous systems at speed.
Why it mattersThe AI warfighting era has opened. How it is governed — technically, legally, and ethically — is the defining challenge Defense News will cover in its fifth decade.
For 40 years, Defense News has covered the people, programs, and decisions that define global defense.
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