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Game-changing new tech emerges for troops and commands | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.2.26
Game-changing new tech emerges for troops and commands | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.2.26
A box that makes drinkable water out of the air and hydrofoil drone tech have emerged at defense shows. Plus, an interview with a top executive at Lockheed.
7 hours ago
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