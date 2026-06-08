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More new tech and gear from Modern Day Marine | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.9.26
More new tech and gear from Modern Day Marine | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.9.26
A remote turret that keeps you on target in heavy seas, and lightweight belt-fed options. Plus, advice from MOAA.
14 hours ago
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