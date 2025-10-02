Sections
Air Warfare
Land
Naval
Space
Cyber
Opens in new window
C4ISR
Opens in new window
Pentagon
Congress
Global
Video
Thought Leadership
Subscribe Now
Air Warfare
Land
Naval
Pentagon
Congress
Budget
Cyber
Opens in new window
C4ISR
Opens in new window
Space
Training & Sim
Unmanned
Global
Asia Pacific
Europe
Mideast Africa
The Americas
Industry
MilTech
Interviews
Opinion
Top 100 Companies
Video
Defense News Weekly
Money Minute
Outlook
Thought Leadership
Whitepapers & eBooks
Opens in new window
DSDs & SMRs
Opens in new window
Webcasts
Opens in new window
Events
Opens in new window
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Events Calendar
Native
Early Bird Brief
Digital Edition
Opens in new window
Defending the defense network from cyber threats: How does the US stack up?
Defending the defense network from cyber threats: How does the US stack up?
Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., discusses U.S. needs for countering cyber threats at the annual Defense News Conference.
5 days ago
Latest Videos
AWS showcases generative AI for real-time military logistics
Modernizing the US Navy’s maritime industrial base amid production struggles
Securing the Indo-Pacific amid a volatile U.S.-China relationship
Securing the Indo-Pacific and boosting US shipbuilding | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.4.25
Inside Elbit America’s next-gen pilot technology and strategy
Avoid the Autumn Budget Squeeze — Money Minute
Robots, missiles and more at DSEI 2025 | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.27.25
Head to the UK for DSEI 2025 to get a look at the latest in robotics tech
Engineering the digital backbone of tomorrow's armed services
Are AI tools and processing power a warfighter's new best friend?
EOS showcases high-energy lasers and counter-drone systems at DSEI
Leonardo DRS showcases tactical radars, AI and global partnerships at DSEI
Blue Ops and Black Widow: Red Cat’s next leap in defense tech
Reducing at-sea burden through immersive training
Boot Camp for Your Wallet: Financial Tips for New Recruits — Money Minute
Trending Now
What troops need to know about Hegseth’s new memos for the force
Hegseth fires Navy chief of staff
European arms industry growth to beat 10% a year, Redburn forecasts
Marines retire ‘workhorse’ Assault Amphibious Vehicle after 50 years
S. Korea picks L3Harris tech package for new early-warning aircraft