Sections
Air Warfare
Land
Naval
Space
Cyber
Opens in new window
C4ISR
Opens in new window
Pentagon
Congress
Global
Video
Thought Leadership
Subscribe Now
Air Warfare
Land
Naval
Pentagon
Congress
Budget
Cyber
Opens in new window
C4ISR
Opens in new window
Space
Training & Sim
Unmanned
Global
Asia Pacific
Europe
Mideast Africa
The Americas
Industry
MilTech
Interviews
Opinion
Top 100 Companies
Video
Defense News Weekly
Money Minute
Outlook
Thought Leadership
Whitepapers & eBooks
Opens in new window
DSDs & SMRs
Opens in new window
Webcasts
Opens in new window
Events
Opens in new window
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Events Calendar
Native
Early Bird Brief
Digital Edition
Opens in new window
First all-female air crew honored for 'Ace' status after drone attack
First all-female air crew honored for 'Ace' status after drone attack
Airman of the Year Capt. Carla Nava has been a advocate for female aviators and helped neutralize an Iranian drone attack in April 2024.
6 hours ago
Latest Videos
Coast Guard team honored for response to DC air tragedy
Marine Aviator honored for role in mission against Houthi bases
First Guardian to graduate from Army Drill Sergeant Academy honored
Elizabeth Dole honored for advocacy on behalf of veterans, caregivers
Team leader who thwarted pirate attack honored as Sailor of the Year
Solider of the Year pulled crash survivor out of the sea
Rebuilding American sea power
Navy CTO discusses accelerating tech adoption and industry partnerships
Building quantum-safe cyber infrastructure
A conversation with U.S. Representative Rob Wittman
Advancing collective security in the Indo-Pacific
What is a Credit Utilization Ratio? — Money Minute
DARPA programs look to change the face of casualty care in the age of the drones
How DARPA is producing a shelf-stable, transportable blood substitute
Are lantern flies a national security threat?
Trending Now
Trump to announce Space Command is moving from Colorado to Alabama
US Army awards Lockheed record $9.8 billion missile contract
Xi, Putin, Kim Jong Un unite at glitzy China military parade
Army picks 3 startups to fast-track self-driving squad vehicle
Drones, AI and robotics challenge order of Top 100 defense firms