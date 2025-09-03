Sections
Advancing Collective Security in the Indo-Pacific
Advancing Collective Security in the Indo-Pacific
How is U.S. foreign military aid reflecting those nations’ needs, and how can Washington ensure continued access to strategic locales while maintaining freedom
7 hours ago
Latest Videos
A conversation with U.S. Representative Rob Wittman
What is a Credit Utilization Ratio? — Money Minute
DARPA programs look to change the face of casualty care in the age of the drones
How DARPA is producing a shelf-stable, transportable blood substitute
Are lantern flies a national security threat?
How DARPA plans to keep troops alive in modern war | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 8.30.25
Protecting troops’ benefits in an evolving government | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 8.23.25
Leasing vs. Buying: Making the Right Car Financing Choice — Money Minute
Under a new administration, military officers group looks for positive change
Group looks to foster across-the-board conversation on vets’, troops’ needs
What should congress prioritize for vets’ spending this year? A look at top options
Wait, you can put a suppressor on a minigun? AND a cannon?
Soldiers pioneer the space domain | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 8.16.25
Tips for Balancing Student Loans as You Start Your Career — Money Minute
How the Army plans to evolve its missile defense capabilities
Trending Now
Swastikas on some Finland air force flags to be phased out
Trump to announce Space Command is moving from Colorado to Alabama
EU sets military spending record, expects more growth in 2025
Norway to buy British frigates in $14 billion deal
Russia’s ‘Zapad’ drill has Europe on edge about low-key attacks