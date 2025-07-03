Sections
Winners and losers of the 2026 defense budget | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.5.25
Winners and losers of the 2026 defense budget | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.5.25
Where the Pentagon looks to put its money reveals clues to the future of the U.S. military - what’s in the 2026 budget request? Our panel of experts digs in.
5 days ago
What’s in the Pentagon budget for 2026?
Is the beloved A-10 Warthog finally being retired for good?
Will Congress approve of the Pentagon’s budget?
‘You don’t lose until you quit trying’: How love helped one private save his compatriots
How do you recruit for a cyber army of the near future?
The evolving nature of the Army’s approach to artificial intelligence
How data is helping the Army create a deadlier force
Manning the digital front lines | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.28.25
Seven B-2 bombers, multiple decoys used in "Midnight Hammer" strike on Iranian nuclear facilities
Trump says U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities "a spectacular military success"
What cyber lessons has the Pentagon learned from recent global conflicts?
The role of emerging tech and AI in cyber security and defense tech
The state of cyber defense — C4ISR Conference highlights | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.21.25
Can this gun shoot enemies over a wall? New Marine weapons options
What will the Trump administration's Army look like? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.14.25
Dutch, Norwegian F-35s to guard Ukraine supply lines in Poland
Space Force picks Boeing for $2.8B strategic communications program
‘Made-in-America’ drone maker Neros awaits its big Pentagon break
Researchers home in on origins of Russia’s Baltic GPS jamming
200 Marines deploy to Florida as Pentagon approves more support to ICE