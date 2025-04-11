Sections
Air Warfare
Land
Naval
Space
Cyber
Opens in new window
C4ISR
Opens in new window
Pentagon
Congress
Global
Video
Thought Leadership
Subscribe Now
Air Warfare
Land
Naval
Pentagon
Congress
Budget
Cyber
Opens in new window
C4ISR
Opens in new window
Space
Training & Sim
Unmanned
Global
Asia Pacific
Europe
Mideast Africa
The Americas
Industry
MilTech
Interviews
Opinion
Top 100 Companies
Video
Defense News Weekly
Money Minute
Outlook
Thought Leadership
Whitepapers & eBooks
Opens in new window
DSDs & SMRs
Opens in new window
Webcasts
Opens in new window
Events
Opens in new window
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Events Calendar
Native
Early Bird Brief
Digital Edition
Opens in new window
Are these new thermal optics both cheap and good?
Are these new thermal optics both cheap and good?
Could your thermal optics and night vision be cutting-edge and easy on the wallet? ATN showcases their latest offerings for the military and civilian markets.
3 days ago
Latest Videos
See Cummings Aerospace's Hellhound loitering munition fly in test in Oregon
Gruntworks shows off new Marine body armor with lighter plates, more fits
Battery-powered jet board surfaces as possible special forces option
New tech on the horizon | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.12.25
Senator blocks VA nominees after staffing cut plans | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.5.25
Outlook on changes at the VA | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.29.25
Looking for common ground on VA overhaul
What does it take to become a paratrooper? A look at U.S. training
What’s behind senator’s block on all VA nominees?
Sen. Ruben Gallego to block VA nominations until plans to cut staff are dropped
Democratic Rep. says VA shouldn’t adopt ‘DOGE mentality’ in staff cuts
Will DOGE cuts at VA erase PACT Act staffing additions? A House VA leader weighs in
Congressman: No one wants a ‘Hunger Games’ for funding between vets’, civilian spending
Top House Democrat warns VA cuts could hurt vets services
Despite being gravely wounded, this Ranger refused to leave his men in the Vietnamese jungle
Trending Now
Dassault CEO strikes dark tone on Europe’s sixth-gen fighter progress
Cummings Aerospace ready to manufacture Hellhound munition
US Army plans to dramatically accelerate Abrams tank modernization
Space Force commander fired after email DOD says ‘undermined’ JD Vance
Switzerland to buy 4 or 5 IRIS-T air-defense systems from Diehl