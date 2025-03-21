Sections
What’s the future of veterans care? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.21.25
What’s the future of veterans care? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.21.25
A representative from Disabled American Veterans talks about the future of veterans’ care under the Trump administration as its policies take hold.
28 hours ago
Latest Videos
In times of change, how should the VA move ahead? An expert weighs in.
Long-term care for vets is a pressing issue — how should it change going forward?
Should the VA increase its budget in coming years?
Despite being gravely wounded, this Ranger refused to leave his men in the Vietnamese jungle
Troops’ quality of life improvements? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.15.25
How to foster better troops — and more of them — in 2025
Leading House Democrat on military panel on abortion, IVF bills for military women
Is voice-control the future of military drone piloting?
Rep. Chrissy Houlahan pushes for new military abortion access rules
VA secretary addresses whether cuts will hit veteran support programs
VA secretary talks about the nature of coming cuts to veterans administration
VA Secretary Doug Collins discusses looming department staff cuts
Firings and spending cuts loom at the Pentagon | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.29.25
What’s the difference between private and federal student loans? — Money Minute
Trending Now
Boeing wins contract for NGAD fighter jet, dubbed F-47
Top Trump officials accidentally shared war plans with media
What’s next for Army artillery modernization? More demos
For European envoys in DC, a new chill from Trump’s Pentagon
US Army will not conduct Typhon live-fire at exercises in Philippines