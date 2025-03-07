Sections
VA secretary talks personnel cuts, new initiatives | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.8.25
VA secretary talks personnel cuts, new initiatives | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.8.25
Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins talks cuts in staffing and contracts, spending realignments and more changes as he takes the helm at the VA.
8 hours ago
Latest Videos
VA secretary addresses whether cuts will hit veteran support programs
VA secretary addresses whether cuts will hit veteran support programs
VA secretary talks about the nature of coming cuts to veterans administration
VA Secretary Doug Collins discusses looming department staff cuts
Firings and spending cuts loom at the Pentagon | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.29.25
What’s the difference between private and federal student loans? — Money Minute
What might budget cuts at the Pentagon look like?
Peering into the future of changes at the Pentagon
A raft of personnel changes sweeps the Pentagon
Is an 'Iron Dome' the future of strategic homeland missile defense?
What is the cost of the next step in missile defense?
Is it time to develop space-based missile defense?
Is Trump's 'Iron Dome' the future of missile defense? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.22.25
Not even a bullet through the mouth could stop this soldier in Vietnam
How can Congress improve troops' quality of life? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.15.25
Avoiding Rookie Credit Mistakes - Money Minute
