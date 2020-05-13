WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has not had an impact on production and delivery of Apache helicopters, but Boeing is closely watching the international supply chain for signs of slowdown, a company official said Tuesday.

The coronavirus impact going forward is difficult to predict, said T.J. Jamison, Boeing’s director of Vertical Lift International Sales. Still, he expressed a belief that the company should be able to stay on track with its plans to produce over 100 Apache models in 2020.

While production on the CH-47 Chinook and V-22 Osprey in the Philadelphia area was stopped for two weeks in April, the Mesa, Ariz., Boeing plant that produces the Apache never had to stop work. However, there have been a number of individuals working remotely, primarily from the sales team; it will likely be a month or more before those people are all back working at their desks, Jamison said.

Some international customers have signaled that “we might need a potential slowdown in operations. But not one has said, ‘Hey, we need to cancel these orders because of the COVID-19 issue,’” Jamison said, later emphasizing that “there have been no cancellations. And there have been no significant requests for delay.”

However, just like the Pentagon, the company is keeping a close watch on the international supply chain. For the Apache, that includes fuselage production in both Hydrabad, India, managed by Tata, and Sacheon, South Korea, managed by Korea Aerospace Industries.

Boeing’s decision to maintain two suppliers for that production has “served us very well” in the current situation, per Jamison, who noted that while India is currently being hit hard by COVID-19 and is undergoing government-mandated shutdowns, the KIA plant is able to keep production on track.

“We really do not like to have a single point of failure with any of our components that we receive through the supply chain,” he said. “There hasn’t been a dramatic impact to the supply chain today. Again, I don’t have that crystal ball and I can’t tell you how this pandemic is going to play out. But right now, there hasn’t been a dramatic impact.”