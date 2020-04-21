WASHINGTON ― Factory closures in Mexico due to the coronavirus pandemic are hurting U.S. defense firms, and the Pentagon is urging America’s neighbor to the south to reopen vital suppliers.

Because Mexico has not designated its aerospace and defense sector as essential, it’s disrupting the American defense industrial base, particularly aircraft manufacturers. Though little known, Mexico’s defense exports to the U.S. and beyond, grew mightily over the last 15 years as defense firms large and small opened production facilities there.

Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon on Monday, Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord said she discussed the problem with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau. She was planning a letter to Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard, she said, to ask that he, “help reopen international suppliers there.

“These companies are especially important for our U.S. airframe production.”

The pandemic has raised broader questions about America’s dependence on global supply chains, particularly its reliance on China for key medicines and supplies. But a Pentagon task force set up to monitor the military’s suppliers found “several pockets of closure” overseas that revealed “international dependencies,” Lord said.

“Mexico right now is somewhat problematical for us but we’re working through our embassy, and then there are pockets in India as well,” Lord said.

Pentagon bracing for three-month slowdown on major defense equipment The Pentagon also expects to spend "billions" of dollars in paying back industry for costs incurred by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Though only small fractions of the Pentagon’s suppliers in the U.S. have closed, the aviation, shipbuilding and small space launch subsectors have been hardest hit by disruptions from the virus, Lord said.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

The Pentagon is using $250 million from last month’s emergency stimulus funding to bolster defense firms, and it will funnel another $750 million to medical resources.

The Defense Department is also working with the White House budget office to request “billions and billions” of dollars in future fiscal packages to cover schedule delays, accelerated progress payments and other costs, Lord said.

A Pentagon spokesman declined to provide details of the products and companies impacted by the Mexican factory closures, and said Lord’s letter to Ebrard was not being shared publicly because it contained sensitive information.

However, a 2013 United States International Trade Commission report noted that General Electric, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin and Eurocopter were among more than a dozen U.S. firms of various sizes that opened Mexican subsidiaries―all part of a Mexican aerospace export boom.

Mexico’s growth was fueled by its lower manufacturing costs, duty-free access to markets through the North American Free Trade Agreement, a Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement with the U.S., and both subsidies and workforce development by Mexican government.

The Pentagon’s supply chain faces an economy under siege It's survival of the funded, as defense contractors up and down the Defense Department's supply chain battle to stay afloat.

According to Luis Lizcano, of the Mexican Federation of Aerospace Industries, or FEMIA, Mexico’s aerospace exports rocketed from $1.3 billion in 2004 to $9.6 billion last year. Lizcano said Mexico manufactures everything from avionics, to landing gear and fuselages, and it’s in the top ten overseas suppliers to the U.S. aerospace and defense sector.

But coronavirus is blunting Mexico aerospace growth, and it is reverberating across its economy. Mexico’s Labor Department said this month that the country had lost 346,748 jobs since mid-March due to the economic impact of the new coronavirus and distancing measures imposed to fights its spread.

FEMIA is arguing publicly that its government should designate Mexico’s aerospace and defense sector as “essential,” to synchronize with the U.S. and Canada.

“What we’re asking is that we standardize in this sector because we’re going to break with supply chains with OEMs for commercial and defense aircraft,” Lizcano told Defense News.

On Monday, the CEO of the National Defense Industrial Association, retired Gen. Herbert “Hawk” Carlisle, said the increasingly global nature of some American defense supply chains cannot and should not be reversed. The U.S. ought to keep its suppliers diversified, he said, to avoid choke points overseas.