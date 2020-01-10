WASHINGTON — As part of the Army’s effort to strengthen its partnerships with countries in the Indo-Pacific region, the service is planning to deploy one of its Security Force Assistance Brigades — or SFABs — there for the first time, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said Jan. 10.

Up until now, SFABs, which began standing up in 2017, have only been deployed to Afghanistan and while it’s always been a possibility in the minds of Army leadership to deploy SFABs to other strategic regions in the world like Europe and the Indo-Pacific theaters, nothing had been officially decided.

Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville told Defense News in an interview at the Pentagon just ahead of the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual conference that the Army was just standing up its fifth SFAB at Fort Lewis and “depending on what the requirements are, we could envision where the focus of that unit could be in the Pacific. It’s a possibility, but I’m not going to speculate until we actually see what happens. Certainly a strong consideration.”

As the Army measures up against China, the service “is refining our approach to improve our strategic readiness,” McCarthy said in a speech delivered at the Brookings Institution in Washington. “We will accomplish readiness through strengthening our partners and advising and assisting with our regionally aligned Security Force Assistance Brigades, known as SFABs, which will deploy in FY21.”

The Army is looking to align itself with its still-crystalizing warfighting doctrine — Multidomain Operations — which acknowledges the Army will be operating across every domain including space and cyber and will never fight alone without the joint force and its allies and partners alongside in order to compete against adversaries like China and Russia who have invested a great deal in military might.

SFABs would have a direct hand in helping to strengthen ties with allies and partners in the region critical to competing against the global superpower that is China.

Funding for the new SFAB units were requested for the first time in the FY18 Army budget. The first SFAB out of Fort Benning, Georgia, deployed to Afghanistan in February 2018. The plan for now is to stand up six SFABS with one of those resident in the Army National Guard.

Pacific Pathways in 2020 lead to Oceania The U.S. Army plans to expand its exercise series Pacific Pathways to reinforce the Oceania region in 2020.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Additionally, after experimenting with a Multidomain Operations Task Force in fiscal year 2018 and developing the first unit designed specifically to integrate land, sea, air, space and cyber capabilities across the services — dubbed the Intelligence, Information, Cyber, Electronic Warfare and Space battalion (nicknamed I2CEWS) — the Army has continued to put the task force to the test in the Pacific particularly in exercises over the past year including Orient Shield in Japan.

Now that the task force units have gained traction and clarity of purpose, the Army will deploy another MDO task force to the region in FY21 and in FY22 as well, McCarthy said.

McConville told Defense News in a previous interview that MDO task forces would be built around the I2CEWS with long-range precision fires and long-range precision effects capability.