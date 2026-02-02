Sections
Inside a new submarine engine production plant | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.3.26
Inside a new submarine engine production plant | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.3.26
Leonardo DRS cuts the ribbon on a new plant to make engines for forthcoming Columbia-class submarines. Plus, highlights from SHOT Show 2026.
14 hours ago
Staccato debuts new handgun, and firearms makers show off short-barreled rifles at SHOT Show 2026
Troops’ pay, healthcare and barracks updates for 2026
Mortgage 101: What You Need to Qualify — Money Minute
Leonardo DRS cuts the ribbon on new submarine propulsion system plant in South Carolina
A torpedo-hunting torpedo? Meet the ‘SeaSpider.’
Navy chief says force should operate on ‘wartime footing’ | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.27.26
How are defense companies faring so far in 2026? | Defense Dollars
CNO: Navy should operate on a wartime footing to meet its goals
Leonardo DRS highlights 'Icepiercer,' a immersion cooling system for servers
How can Congress move the ‘Golden Dome’ forward? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.17.26
Is Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ feasible? A congressional supporter weighs in
Too many ‘Golden’ initiatives?
Next steps for the ‘Golden Dome’ in Congress
Debt Solutions Demystified: Management vs. Settlement — Money Minute
Military action in Venezuela: details and analysis | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.9.26
Russian cargo plane arrives in Cuba, echoing frantic Caracas buildup
‘Madness’: Italy’s Crosetto slams British secrecy on GCAP fighter jet
US Air Force eyes improved comms with bombers after Midnight Hammer
Russia to showcase new MLRS at Saudi weapons show, seeking local ties
Ukraine says more than 80% of enemy targets now destroyed by drones