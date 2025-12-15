Sections
Which service is leading the US hypersonics race?
Which service is leading the US hypersonics race?
From ‘Dark Eagle’ to ‘Arrow’ and others, the American military branches are working on their own hypersonic platforms. Which one is closest to production?
64 minutes ago
Latest Videos
Kickstart Your Financial Goals This New Year — Money Minute
The state of US hypersonic capabilities | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 12.13.25
Does the US need a ‘hypersonic czar’?
Where will the Pentagon spend $900 billion? - Defense Dollars
New ways for vets to connect and protect | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 12.6.25
For veteran gun owners and others, a service to keep firearms safe
Here’s what it looks like when aerospace engineers make precision weapons
Three guns in one
Your Small Business Year-End Survival Guide — Money Minute
Fighting for health: A UFC veteran helps vets connect with jiujitsu group
The state of global arms sales - Defense Dollars
Inside Cummins’ Role in Europe’s Defense Push
Innovative services for veterans emerge | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.22.25
Reviving a revolution: Producer talks about Ken Burns’ new project
Fighter jet sales on the forefront - Defense Dollars
Trending Now
Estonia erects first of 600-strong Baltic bunker wall on Russia border
Netherlands orders Skyranger anti-drone cannons for under €1 billion
In Estonia, Europe’s last road through Russia has closed for good
Bangladesh signs up for Eurofighters in first pick of Western warplane
GAO: Services aren’t sharing information on longtime Osprey problems