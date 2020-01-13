The congressional armed services committees will hold their first hearings of 2020 this week, but those events are likely to be overshadowed by the House’s delivery of articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that procedural move will take place in the next few days, initiating a Senate trial into the charges that the president withheld foreign aid in an attempt to force a political favor from Ukrainian officials.

The impeachment trial is likely to disrupt a significant amount of regular Senate work for weeks, although defense leaders may not feel a significant impact. Much of the planned Senate Armed Services Committee work is scheduled for after the delivery of the president’s fiscal 2021 budget request in early February.

Meanwhile, House officials will carry on with regular committee and legislative work as the Senate trial proceeds. The House Veterans’ Affairs Committee has already held one hearing this year, and has a second set for Tuesday. The House Armed Services Committee will discuss national security strategy towards China in its first meeting of the year on Wednesday.