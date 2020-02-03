WASHINGTON – The destroyer Fitzgerald, which was badly damaged in a 2017 collision off Japan that claimed the lives of seven sailors, is underway for its first significant at-sea time since arriving at Ingalls Shipbuilding two years ago.

The ship will get a full shakedown of its navigation, mechanical, electrical, propulsion, communications and combat systems to verify its ready to rejoin the fleet, according to a release from Naval Sea Systems Command.

“The underway reflects nearly two years' worth of effort in restoring and modernizing one of the Navy's most capable warships,” the release said.

At the end of the shakedown, the ship will finish up the final work before heading back to the fleet this spring, the release said.

“We are excited to take the next step to get Fitzgerald back out to sea where the ship belongs,” Fitzgerald’s commanding officer Cmdr. Scott Wilbur said in the release. “My crew is looking forward to moving onboard the ship and continuing our training to ensure we are ready to return to the fleet.”

The repairs to Fitzgerald were particularly difficult because the force of the collision warped the ship’s superstructure, which throws the careful alignment of the SPY-1D radar off.

Fitzgerald was damaged in a collision with a civilian tanker off Japan, the result of a total breakdown of almost every safeguard the Navy puts in place to prevent such disasters. The accident set off a two-year legal battle over the Navy’s attempt to hold Fitzgerald’s former commanding officer, Cmdr. Bryce Benson, criminally responsible for the accident.

The charges were dropped last year and Benson was set to retire in grade with full benefits.

Fitzgerald’s sister ship, the destroyer John S. McCain, was also damaged in a collision near the Strait of Malacca, killing 10 sailors aboard.