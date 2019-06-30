WASHINGTON – With the Navy looking to keeps its surface combatants such as the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers for 40-to-45 years each, sailors and maintainers must do everything they can to keep corrosion under control, one of the Navy’s senior-most engineering duty officers said to a gathering of naval engineers June 20.

Vice Adm. Thomas Moore, the head of Naval Sea Systems Command, said the fleet spends billions to keep corrosion under control and that all levels of maintenance needed to make it a priority.

“Corrosion is one of the big things if we want to keep the ships around for 40 to 45 years, we have to do what is necessary on the corrosion side of things,” Moore said. “I don’t have the exact numbers, but we are spending $10 billion on our ship depot maintenance. And I’m guessing that several billion of that is corrosion related so it’s a significant portion of the budget.

“We have to stay on top of it. We have to be willing to do the work necessary to limit corrosion on the ship. And it’s not just at the depot. It’s in intermediate maintenance and its with ship’s force. We have to recognize that this is a law-of-physics things and stay on top of it.”

Navy eyes new launchers on stalwart destroyers for putting hypersonics afloat The Navy is eyeing a major upgrade to its Arleigh Burke destroyer to accommodate hypersonic missiles.

Moore’s comments were in response to a question from an attendee who cited a number of pictures which have surfaced in recent years of surface combatants looking worse for wear with an abundance of running rust, something that the Navy has traditionally done its best to keep on top of. The images have caused naval observers to question whether the Navy is allowing its ships to fall into disrepair just as it plans to keep them for longer than the hulls were designed for.

Explanations for the proliferation of running rust range from low manning on surface ships to over-tasking to environmental regulations that make it more difficult to remove paint. But, Moore said, it’s imperative that sailors stay on top of rust to prevent its spread.

“A lot of times the amount of corrosion on the ship there is a direct relationship between that and the … commanding officer’s ability, willingness to get after it on a regular basis,” Moore said. “I think its going to take a concerted effort at all levels – the ship’s force, the intermediate level and then at the depot level – for us to stay after it.”

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Corrosion on the Arleigh Burke class destroyers has been an issue in the past, and likely remains one. A 2009 Secretary of the Navy brief on surface ship maintenance cited a 400 percent increase in corrosion control jobs for Burkes between 2003 and 2009. The average age of the Burkes in 2009 was 14 years old. The Burkes in particular will be vital to maintain because the Navy is counting on getting 40 to 45 years of hull life out of them in order to get to the required fleet size of 355 ships in the 2030s.

In a commentary posted to Defense News’ naval warfare newsletter The Drift, a retired naval officer and pseudonymous Navy commentator CDR Salamander recently tied the surface fleet’s mission to show the flag overseas to physical appearance.

“To the citizens of its nation, the condition and performance of their navy does two things; first it shows that the navy is a good steward of taxpayers’ investment, and second it gives them piece of mind that if their navy sorties forward to defend the nation, odds are they are trained, manned, and equipped to do so,” Salamander wrote.