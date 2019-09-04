KIELCE, Poland — As Romania and Bulgaria intensify efforts to boost their capabilities in the Black Sea, Swedish company Saab and its German partner Diehl Defence are teaming up to offer systems in the countries’ two missile tenders.

In March, Romania’s Ministry of Defence announced the final phase of its €137 million (U.S. $150 million) tender to acquire anti-ship missile systems. The missiles are to be deployed along the country’s Black Sea shore as a response to Russia’s increased military activities in the region. Other industry players invited to bid for the tender include MBDA, Boeing and Kongsberg.

“We have received tender documentation in Romania, and we are offering the RBS15 missile,” Björn Bengtsson, the director of business management for missile systems at Saab, told Defense News at the MSPO defense industry show. “Romania is seeking ship-loaded missiles and coastal defense missiles. Bulgaria is also seeking ship-loaded missiles for its Navy, but this program is at an earlier stage.”

Bengtsson said Diehl Defence is the leading entity in both tenders.