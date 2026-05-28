WARSAW, Poland — Lithuania’s State Defense Council, the country’s top defense decision-making body, has authorized the Ministry of National Defence to purchase Patria six-wheel-drive armored personnel carriers for the Lithuanian Army.

A contract is expected to be signed with the Finnish producer in 2027, with Lithuania’s defense industry expected to capture a share of the planned procurement.

“This is a multifunctional platform on which air-defense systems and capabilities can be installed, and it will also serve military medical and logistics purposes,” Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas was quoted in a statement released by the ministry.

Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nausėda, who is the council’s chair, told local reporters the military is to acquire 936 six-wheel-drive vehicles from the producer.

“The Patria team has already worked locally with Lithuanian industry for over a year, and the collaboration has been very positive and active,” Jussi Järvinen, the executive vice president of protected mobility at Patria, said in a statement released by the firm.

The company is pleased with “Lithuania’s decision to opt for the Patria 6x6 armored vehicle platform through potential participation in the CAVS program,” the statement reads.

Under the plan, the new wheeled vehicles will replace Lithuania’s fleet of second-hand M113 armored personnel carriers. By accessing the Common Armoured Vehicle System, or CAVS, program, Lithuania could join a group of allies that includes Finland, Latvia, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Germany and the U.K. The Ukrainian military is also a user of Patria 6x6 vehicles.

As Lithuania is advancing plans to spend around €6.4 billion ($7.5 billion) from the European Union’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) low-cost loans on new weapons, gear and ammunition, the nation’s authorities are also intensifying efforts to attract investments by foreign defense industry players. Earlier this month, during his speech at the DAIMEX Baltic conference in Vilnius, Nausėda said Lithuania’s officials aim to integrate the country’s defense companies into international supply chains.

In its statement, the Lithuanian ministry said the key criteria driving its selection of Patria’s vehicle include the implementation of NATO requirements and interoperability with allied forces, production timelines, price, but also industrial cooperation opportunities for Lithuania’s companies.

“The latter [criterion] will ensure that a part of the funds allocated for the acquisition stays in the Lithuanian economy,” the ministry said.

Jaroslaw Adamowski is the Poland correspondent for Defense News.