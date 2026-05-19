VIENNA — Germany will deploy a Patriot air and missile defense battery to Turkey from late June through September 2026, the German Defense Ministry announced Monday, as NATO seeks to reinforce its southeastern flank in the wake of Iranian missile strikes targeting Turkish territory.

The roughly 150 soldiers drawn from Flugabwehrraketengeschwader 1, based in Husum, Germany, will form a Patriot Air and Missile Defence Task Force (AMD TF) and will relieve a U.S. unit currently stationed in the country. The German contingent will operate under NATO’s Integrated Air and Missile Defence (IAMD) framework in close coordination with Turkish and remaining American forces, according to a Bundeswehr press statement.

The deployment comes after a period of acute alarm on NATO’s southern perimeter. In early March, NATO air defenses intercepted at least four Iranian ballistic missiles that entered Turkish airspace within days of each other, with one apparently targeting Incirlik Air Base in Adana province, where U.S. forces − including nuclear weapons − are stationed. The incidents prompted NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe to boost the alliance’s ballistic missile defense posture and to deploy additional U.S. Patriot systems to Adana and Malatya. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned that Iran “is also posing a huge threat to us here in Europe.”

Germany’s contribution is framed in Berlin as an exercise in burden-sharing − a politically loaded term in an alliance increasingly strained with U.S. accusations of European free-riding. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius cited Germany’s simultaneous commitments on the eastern flank and in the High North, describing the Turkey deployment as further evidence that Berlin is “taking on more responsibility within NATO.”

The Bundeswehr last stationed Patriot units in Turkey from 2013 to 2015 under NATO’s Operation Active Fence, guarding the Syrian border from Kahramanmaraş. More recently, the same squadron spent much of 2025 protecting the NATO logistics hub at Rzeszów, Poland.

Germany operates a limited number of Patriot fire units and has faced persistent pressure to deliver systems to Ukraine − requests it has accommodated, though not without strain on its own readiness.

Linus Höller is Defense News' Europe correspondent and OSINT investigator. He reports on the arms deals, sanctions, and geopolitics shaping Europe and the world. He holds master’s degrees in WMD nonproliferation, terrorism studies, and international relations, and works in four languages: English, German, Russian, and Spanish.