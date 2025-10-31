WARSAW, Poland — As the Polish Ministry of National Defence is advancing plans to purchase up to 32 new fighter jets, Boeing is pitching the F-15EX jet, emphasizing its air superiority fighter’s payload, range and speed.

To make its effort more attractive to Poland, the U.S. company is combining it with an industrial cooperation package for the country’s defense sector, and the MQ-28 Ghost Bat loyal wingman-type drone offer.

As part of their campaign, Boeing representatives have held meetings with potential industry partners from Poland to discuss areas of cooperation on the F-15EX program. On Oct. 29, the company hosted a Boeing Industry Day event in Warsaw. The ongoing talks also concern other programs such as the KC-46 tanker which Boeing is promoting in Poland alongside its fighter jet offer.

Marissa Myers, a senior manager responsible for business development at Boeing, told Defense News the company is searching for partners specialized in manufacturing, services, research and development, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul activities, among others.

“Poland already has MRO capabilities to offer,” Myers said, using the acronym for maintenance, repair and overhaul. “We have a couple of MoUs already signed with various companies. We’re also partnered with local universities. Hopefully, we can have a couple more partnerships come out of that.”

Initial discussions have started between Boeing and Poland on the MQ-28 Ghost Bat, “the most advanced and mature collaborative combat aircraft available in the market,” she said.

In addition to the F-15EX, Warsaw’s available options include buying 32 more fifth-generation aircraft, which would be added to Poland’s initial order of 32 F-35s that is underway, or opting for a European air superiority aircraft, the Eurofighter Typhoon, a jet produced by a consortium of Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo, as indicated by Polish military officials.

Boeing has intensified its efforts to secure further business in Poland, driven by the company’s 2024 deal to supply 96 Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters — with related gear and weapons — for the nation’s military. The contract is worth around $10 billion, and it was followed by a $300 million contract inked in February under which the Ministry of National Defence leased eight Boeing AH-64D copters from the United States.

Jaroslaw Adamowski is the Poland correspondent for Defense News.