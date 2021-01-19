COLOGNE, Germany – Germany’s Hensoldt has bought Vienna, Austria-based Sail Labs to jump-start its activities in the field of automated sensor processing, a key capability for projects like the Future Combat Air System, the company announced.

Hensoldt plans to build a new product portfolio around the Sail Labs engine, which analyzes open-source intelligence data using artificial intelligence. Founded in 1999, the company specializes in processing large amounts of publicly available data to create situational awareness for decision makers in the private sector and in government.

With the Sail Labs algorithm under the hood, Hensoldt hopes to inch closer to what many defense companies working on next-generation weaponry dream of: a self-learning network of sensors assisting human operators in everything from surveillance to targeting, both in real-world operations and in cyberspace.

“National security questions revolve increasingly around the intelligent capture and analysis of data,” Hensoldt CEO Thomas Müller was quoted as saying in a statement. “The acquisition of Sail Labs continues our strategy of investing in key technologies that will cement our position as leading European champion in the field of defense electronics.”

No information was given on the value of the purchase.