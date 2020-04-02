HELSINKI — The United States says it has delivered 128 anti-tank Javelin missiles to Estonia as part of a larger contract with the Baltic NATO member and the U.S. Defense Department.

The U.S. Embassy in Tallinn said in a statement on Thursday that "the shipment will continue to build upon Estonia’s defensive capabilities and further strengthens our nations’ strategic integration" within NATO, of which Estonia has been a member since 2004.

The U.S. has provided Estonia, a staunch military ally, with more than $100 million in joint defense cooperation over the past few years, the U.S. embassy said.

Estonian robot fires Javelin missile using Norwegian remote launcher A Raytheon and Lockheed team fired a missile from an Estonian unmanned ground vehicle to examine the possibility of using armed robots on the battlefield.

The FGM-148 Javelin is an infrared-guided anti-tank missile that can be carried and launched by a single person. It is manufactured by a joint venture between Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.

In December, the Estonian Defence Ministry said the United States has allocated $175 million in military aid to the Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania for 2020.