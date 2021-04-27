WASHINGTON ― The Senate on Tuesday was poised to confirm Colin Kahl to be the undersecretary of defense for policy as two Republicans were expected to be absent for a pair of votes due to family emergencies.

Vice President Kamala Harris was expected to break a possible 50-50 tie on Kahl’s nomination, but her vote may not be necessary as Republican Sens. Kevin Cramer and Richard Shelby were out of Washington. Shelby returned to Alabama on Tuesday morning for an unspecified family emergency and Cramer announced he would be away for the week after his mother died.

“I do not plan to be in Washington, D.C., this week as I attend to family matters. Over the weekend, my Mother Clarice Cramer peacefully passed away after having lived with Alzheimer’s Disease,” Cramer said in a statement.

“Our family appreciates the messages of comfort and support we have already received. We are grateful we were able to spend time with our mom during her last days on earth before she went home to be reunited with her husband and the Lord.”

Tight, mostly partisan votes have been a regular feature of the process to confirm Biden’s nominees. Though it’s possible Democratic senators could miss or skip the two votes on Tuesday ― to close debate and offer final confirmation ― all 50 Senate Democrats appeared to have been present for two votes earlier in the day.

Biden to nominate Frank Kendall as Air Force secretary Frank Kendall previously served as the Pentagon's top acquisition official during the Obama administration.

With Kahl’s confirmation, the former national security adviser to then-Vice President Joe Biden will assume the No. 3 civilian job at the Pentagon, overseeing strategy, nuclear deterrence, missile defense, international cooperation, and plans and policies.

Senate Republicans have been unified in their opposition to Kahl, who was a vocal supporter of the hot-button Iran nuclear deal. They seized on his history of tweets attacking Republican lawmakers to argue he lacks the judgment and temperament for the job.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

But Democrats accused Republicans of waging a partisan proxy fight over the Iran nuclear deal and Biden’s plan to rejoin it. Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed, D-R.I., has said Kahl’s been the subject of a “smear campaign.”

Ahead of a final vote on Kahl’s confirmation, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, painted Kahl as “just another product of Joe Biden’s conveyor belt of radical, unqualified nominees.” Senate Armed Services Committee member Rick Scott, R-Fla., chairs the NRSC.

When Biden announced he was picking Kahl, who also served as deputy assistant to President Barack Obama, Biden said that Kahl and now-Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks would be trusted partners “as we work to restore responsible American leadership on the world stage.”