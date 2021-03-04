WASHINGTON ― Colin Kahl, the former Obama-Biden aide nominated for the Pentagon’s top policy job, faced sharp questioning over his harsh criticism of Republicans on social media during his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday.

Republican senators on the Armed Services Committee also pressed Kahl, at Stanford University after serving national security advisor to then-Vice President Joe Biden, to address past positions on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and public disapproval of President Donald Trump’s foreign policy actions.

Though Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.; Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, have each announced their opposition, it was not obvious Republicans had the key elements they would need to derail the nomination in the evenly split Senate: GOP unity and defections from Democratic lawmakers.

The panel’s influential top Republican, Sen. Jim Inhofe, expressed frustration that a positive characterization of his private call with Kahl last week had leaked to the press and said Kahl’s “hyper-partisanship,” didn’t fit the job’s requirement for “a leader with judicious temperament and sound judgment.”

But Inhofe stopped short of announcing he would oppose Kahl. “On our call, I told you I would have a hard time supporting your nomination because of your previous policy positions unless you’ve learned from some of the mistakes that you’ve made. I also told you that I can work with people with whom I disagree,” Inhofe said.

Complicating Kahl’s hearing, Cotton quoted several of Kahl’s tweets showing Kahl’s “intemperate manner.” According to Kahl, Republicans who defended Trump’s abrupt withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria in 2019, “debase themselves at the alter of Trump—they are the party of ethnic cleansing,” and Republicans who upheld Trump’s veto in favor of Saudi arms sales, “share ownership of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis,” Yemen.

Likewise, Ernst pointed to Kahl’s tweet in 2018 saying, “we are all going to die” if the White House replaced H.R. McMaster as national security adviser with John Bolton. American troops “deserve someone that will take a serious outlook to policy and not put this kind of garbage out in front of the American public,” she said.

During the hearing, Kahl apologized for his “sometimes disrespectful” language, saying he strongly opposed some Trump positions and got swept up during the polarizing politics of the last several years. Kahl said he had previously put aside politics to serve under two Republican defense secretaries and that he understands the nonpartisan nature of the policy job.

“No party has a monopoly on on good ideas, none of us have cracked the code on some of the toughest challenges we face, whether it be Iran or North Korea or China or Russia,” he said. “I know that there are disagreements, but I am also confident that I can work with people that I disagree with both inside the Pentagon and here in the halls of Congress if I’m fortunate enough to be confirmed.”

Looming over the hearing was the White House’s decision this week to drop Neera Tanden as nominee for Biden’s budget director. Centrist Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin joined Republican opposition, citing Tanden’s past tweets criticizing politicians across the spectrum. (Manchin, a SASC member, wasn’t present at Kahl’s hearing.)

Several Republicans drew a comparison to Trump’s nomination of retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata to the Pentagon’s top policy post, which the White House withdraw after Tata’s conspiratorial, anti-Muslim and harshly partisan remarks caused Democrats to oppose him and several Republicans to waiver.

“Dr. Kahl, I think a lot of us are trying to figure out a critical issue,” said Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska. “Are you a balanced measured national security professional who can help lead the Pentagon, or to be a little bit more frank, are you a political hack who has a history of going off on Twitter by attacking those who don’t share your politics?”

Sen. Maizie Hirono, D-Hawaii, was among Democratic lawmakers who hit back in Kahl’s defense. “That kind of criticism, regarding tweets, from folks who didn’t say anything about the lying, racist tweets from the former president, I think, is pretty rich,” she said.

Policy questions

A day after members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee grilled Biden’s nominee for deputy secretary of state, Wendy Sherman, over her role as the chief negotiator for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Armed Services Republicans also vented skepticism Thursday at Kahl for his advocacy.

The debate came as Biden administration’s early efforts to resurrect the deal have stalled, and Washington remains hotly divided over Trump’s decision to withdraw from it in 2018 to pursue a “maximum pressure” campaign.

Under questioning, Kahl said it was possible to conduct a two-track approach, both protecting troops in the region from Iranian proxies while conducting diplomacy. While at he Pentagon in 2011, he was a “strong proponent” for going after Iranian proxies over their rocket attacks on American troops, he said.

Placating hawks, Kahl said sanctions shouldn’t be lifted until Iran returns to compliance with the deal and that the U.S. needs to address Iran’s conventional weapons.

But Kahl stood by his criticism that the maximum pressure would provoke Iran to accelerate its nuclear program and launch more attacks on U.S. forces, which have happened.