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Startup receives $1.75 billion to fund autonomous maritime development | Defense Dollars
Startup receives $1.75 billion to fund autonomous maritime development | Defense Dollars
GoPro looks to move into defense products, and startup Saronic secures funding for autonomous maritime development — that and more on Defense Dollars.
6 hours ago
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