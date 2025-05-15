Sections
Military Times talks to 'My Dead Friend Zoe' writer/director and Army veteran Kyle Hausmann-Stokes
Clay Beyersdorfer talks to the director of 'My Dead Friend Zoe,' Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, who wrote and directed the film based on his experiences as a soldier.
1 minute ago
The future of Marines’ weapons tech? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.10.25
Protecting Your Business From Cyberattacks — Money Minute
Check out new variants of Polaris’ off-road vehicles
Check out a center-drive, off-road vehicle option for tomorrow’s Marines
Check out Colt's Precision Grenadier System at Modern Day Marine 2025
Check out an alternative to the Marines’ grenade launcher at Modern Day Marine
Securing sensitive facilities in modern times | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.3.25
How can I start planning for retirement today? — Money Minute
What role can AI play in securing sensitive defense and manufacturing sites?
How AI can help predict threats before they happen at defense facilities
The basics of securing sensitive sites in a time of evolving tech
A thirteen-digit defense budget? What $1 trillion dollars could do for the military
Cutting costs or adding cash? Pentagon looks to have it both ways
Funding goals meet congressional reality: operating on a temporary budget
A trillion-dollar defense budget? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.26.25
Republican leader talks VA staffing cuts and vets’ care | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.19.25
Here’s who’s getting the Army’s first long-range assault aircraft
Senate confirms Meink as next Air Force secretary
Fincantieri jockeying for position in US naval shipbuilding revamp
Experts: Qatar-gifted Air Force One may be security, upgrade disaster
Air Force eyes longer range for F-47 as combat edge in Pacific theater