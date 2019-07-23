1 of 9
A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force CH-47JA Chinook heavy-lift helicopter lands at Bowen Airport, Australia, during a helicopter assault July 23, 2019. Two Chinooks from the JGSDF’s 1st Helicopter Brigade, normally based at Camp Kisarazu in Japan, were on the Japanese warships for the duration of the Talisman Sabre exercise. (Mike Yeo/Staff)
2 of 9
Japanese troops move toward their objective during a helicopter assault during Exercise Talisman Sabre on July 23, 2019. (Mike Yeo/Staff)
3 of 9
A Japanese recoilless rifle operator waits outside Bowen Airport, Australia, for orders to move out toward an objective during a helicopter assault drill. (Mike Yeo/Staff)
4 of 9
A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force amphibious assault vehicle emerges from the surf in Bowen, Australia, during an amphibious assault drill on July 22, 2019. Japan is taking part in the biannual exercise with the United States, Australia, New Zealand and other countries. (Mike Yeo/Staff)
5 of 9
Senior Japanese officers arrive in Bowen with their Australian counterparts July 22, 2019. This year’s exercise saw the largest Japanese contingent since it began participating in 2015, with two warships, four helicopters, several vehicles and a sizable troop contingent. (Mike Yeo/Staff)
6 of 9
U.S. Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicles head for the beach at Bowen, Australia, on July 22, 2019, during an amphibious assault drill. The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force landing ship tank JS Kunisaki and a Royal Australian Navy Canberra-class landing helicopter dock are seen the background. (Mike Yeo/Staff)
7 of 9
The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force troops taking part in the Talisman Sabre exercise were from the newly formed Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, which was raised for the defense of Japan’s remote southern islands that include the Senkaku group, whose ownership is disputed by China. (Mike Yeo/Staff)
8 of 9
An Australian beachmaster gives instructions to the crew of a Japanese amphibious assault vehicle during Exercise Talisman Sabre on July 22, 2019. Japanese forces participated at two such events during the exercise. (Mike Yeo/Staff)
9 of 9
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force troops disembark from their CH-47JA Chinook heavy-lift helicopter during a helicopter assault as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre on July 23, 2019 at Bowen Airport, Australia. (Mike Yeo/Staff)
Comments