The Army spent $445 million to buy AMPVs — the service’s M113 replacement — in FY20, but it plans to only spend $193 million — roughly half of that — in FY2, according to budget documents released on Feb. 10.

In FY20, the Army indicated in its budget documents that it would buy 143 AMPVs in FY21. But now the service is only planning on buying 32. The total objective procurement requirement remains the same across the service’s five-year budget plan.

The PIM program also saw reductions over FY20. The Army plans to spend $436 million in FY21 after spending $553 million in FY20. The service, according to FY20 budget documents, planned to purchase 37 systems, but the new FY21 five-year plan shows the Army reduced the procurement number by 7. The objective requirement also remains the same indicating the service intends only to delay buying the systems rather than truncate the overall procurement.

The AMPV program entered low-rate initial production in January 2019, however, the program office indicated last year that delivery of the first LRIP vehicles would be delayed by two months and the completion of production qualification testing would be delayed seven months due to tooling and assembly line challenges at York, according to a Director of Operational Test & Evaluation report released earlier this month.

Both the DOT&E and Army Test and Evaluation Command identified deficiencies with the vehicle. According to the DOT&E report, there are 14 deficiencies that will be corrected prior to LRIP and seven will be corrected after LRIP has begun but before the start of its initial operational test and evaluation expected in the third quarter of FY21, but that could be delayed another four months.

The Army has been working to address breech reliability issues discovered several years ago during initial IOT&E events in 2017 and 2018, according to the DOT&E report, and has recalled 68 PIM LRIP vehicles for “complete teardown, inspection, repair and retesting” due to weld deficiencies in the BAE production process at York.

The service has delayed PIM’s full-rate production decision due to “production quality and capacity challenges” in the line, according to the report, but BAE has a plan to correct the problems, the DOT&E report notes.

The Army made clear during a FY21 budget briefing with Pentagon press on Feb. 11 that the cuts made to PIM and AMPV were not made just to make way for modernization priorities, but due to production challenges. Yet the benefit of having a slower procurement in both programs means more money can be moved toward the Army’s top six efforts to bring future capability online rapidly.

John Daniels, the Army’s deputy assistant secretary for plans, programs and resources, said at the briefing, the cuts were due to “getting the production facility right-sized.”

The Army may have gone in with a bit too much “enthusiasm,” he said, when anticipating the rate vehicles would be coming off the line, but “then we found out there was some additional unforeseen issues in the industrial base to get the quantities right so it was better to reduce.”

The service, therefore, took the opportunity to use the funding to pay other bills, Daniels said, “and to slow the production curve to get a little bit of time to get a better vehicle out.”

Even with the reductions and the production line challenges, Daniels said the AMPV program would only see about a six month delay.

“It’s not going to be one of these things you figure out in a couple months, it’s going to be an iterative, every-year look at what is the right rate,” he cautioned.