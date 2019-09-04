WASHINGTON — The Air Force’s stealthy fighters will not meet an 80 percent mission capable rate requirement set by former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, top officials revealed Wednesday.

Appearing at the 2019 Defense News Conference, Lt. Gen. Mark Kelly, deputy chief of staff for operations, said that the F-22 and F-35A would both fall short of the capability target set by Mattis shortly before his exit from the Pentagon. The F-16, however, “should” hit that target rate.

In the memo first revealed by Defense News last October, Mattis ordered the Pentagon’s F-35, F-22, F-16 and F-18 inventories to hit 80 percent mission capability rates. A July investigation by Air Force Times revealed that in FY18, the time Mattis ordered issued the memo, the service was in a readiness nose dive: Of the 5,413 or so aircraft in the fleet, the percentage that are able to fly at any given time has decreased steadily each year since at least fiscal 2012, when 77.9 percent of aircraft were deemed flyable. By fiscal 2017, that metric had plunged to 71.3 percent, and it dipped further to 69.97 percent in 2018

As a result, analysts were skeptical that such an increase could really be achieved in just one year, and it appears that skepticism was well founded. However, Kelly argued that mission capable rates are not all created equal.

“We learned a lot from the MC80 [mission capable 80 percent] effort. One of the big things we learned is that our long-range readiness strategy, which takes a lot more consideration than MC80, is frankly a more viable strategy,” he said of an effort that takes a more holistic approach to whether needed assets are ready to use.

“MC80 is actually a very important metric of how ready we are to go to war, but there is an easy way for the Air Force to achieve MC80 on any airframe, and that’s to just stop flying. We actually flew more,” Kelly said.

The F-22 struggled to hit 80 percent in large part because the low-observable coating on the plane requires slow, careful work to maintain, which drags down the mission capable rates. The F-35A, meanwhile, was being stood up and flown more during this period than ever before, which is a good thing for the service, but meant that mission capable rates were impacted by operational use.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

“So, facts matter,” Kelly concluded. “The facts are, we won’t make it, but the data behind the facts is we’re actually having pretty good success.”

During the panel, Air Force leaders were also asked if the 386 squadron target, first unveiled last September, is still a hard goal for the service. Lt. Gen. Timothy Fay, deputy chief of staff for strategy, integration and requirements, didn’t give a solid yes or no. But he indicated that capability, as opposed to capacity, may be a more important standard for the future.